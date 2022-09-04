GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Everyone remembers their favorite childhood movie. As time changes, certain popular movies may not have interested us kids.
With the new live-action “Pinocchio” reboot coming to Disney+ on September 8. Cabletv.com conducted a study to find out which movies children liked the most. They polled 1,126 Americans across nine regions and here is what they found.:
- The Lion King was the most popular in the East North Central, East South Central, and South Atlantic regions.
- The biggest “Wizard of Oz” fans aren’t in Kansas anymore. They’re in the Middle Atlantic region comprised of New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
- In true New England fashion, the region has layers. The responses there favored “Shrek” (2001), Dreamworks’ anti–fairy tale that spun into a monstrous franchise.
- Children in the Mountain region have picked 2013’s musical hit “Frozen.”
