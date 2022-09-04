GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Everyone remembers their favorite childhood movie. As time changes, certain popular movies may not have interested us kids.

With the new live-action “Pinocchio” reboot coming to Disney+ on September 8. Cabletv.com conducted a study to find out which movies children liked the most. They polled 1,126 Americans across nine regions and here is what they found.:

The Lion King was the most popular in the East North Central, East South Central, and South Atlantic regions.

The biggest “Wizard of Oz” fans aren’t in Kansas anymore. They’re in the Middle Atlantic region comprised of New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

In true New England fashion, the region has layers. The responses there favored “Shrek” (2001), Dreamworks’ anti–fairy tale that spun into a monstrous franchise.

Children in the Mountain region have picked 2013’s musical hit “Frozen.”

