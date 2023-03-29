TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tarboro Choral Society is bringing Opera back this spring for a three-day festival and concert.
The festival will be from May 19-21. Music, activities for kids and master classes will be at the events. The grand finale will be at 7 pm on May 21 at Keihin Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College. The concert will feature the Tarboro Chorus and a 30-piece orchestra from Raleigh.
“Many think of the opera as being foreign to one’s musical taste, but if you have ever attended a wedding and heard the bride enter to a rousing performance of ‘Here Comes the Bride,’ then you have heard an opera,” said Dr. Nettie Williams, conductor.
The festival’s schedule is below.
- Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. – Carolina Choral Artists of Rocky Mount concert in Clark Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church. Event is free and open to the public.
- Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. – The Tarboro Choral Society will sing concert selections during the Town of Tarboro’s annual Happening on the Common. Main Stage, Tarboro Town Common. Concert is free and open to the public.
- Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. – Children’s Art Workshop with the North Carolina Opera Company. Tarboro Town Common. Workshop is free and open to the public.
- Saturday, May 20 at 11:30 a.m. – Opera Master Class with Rebekah and Jeffrey Ambrosini of Oklahoma City. Public observations welcome. Blount-Bridgers House, Tarboro. Master class is free and open to the public.
- Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. – Tarboro Choral Society concert, Opera Returns to Tarboro, in Keihin Auditorium, Edgecombe Community College, Tarboro campus. Concert is free and open to the public.