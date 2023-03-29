TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tarboro Choral Society is bringing Opera back this spring for a three-day festival and concert.

The festival will be from May 19-21. Music, activities for kids and master classes will be at the events. The grand finale will be at 7 pm on May 21 at Keihin Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College. The concert will feature the Tarboro Chorus and a 30-piece orchestra from Raleigh.

“Many think of the opera as being foreign to one’s musical taste, but if you have ever attended a wedding and heard the bride enter to a rousing performance of ‘Here Comes the Bride,’ then you have heard an opera,” said Dr. Nettie Williams, conductor.

The festival’s schedule is below.