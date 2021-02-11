Taylor Swift dropping new version of ‘Love Story,’ announces first re-recorded album

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taylor Swift is releasing six new songs in a re-recording of her 2008 album “Fearless.”

The singer-songwriter made the announcement Thursday morning and said fans will get to hear “Taylor’s Version” of her song “Love Story” Thursday night.

Swift plans to re-record all of her old music that made fans fall in love with her in the mid-2000s. She has been outspoken about a public dispute over the rights to her music.

Scooter Braun, who works behind the scenes for major pop artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, had acquired the label under which Swift recorded her early albums. According to Variety, he sold the master rights to her first six albums for $300 million in November 2020.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums,” Swift says in her announcement, “but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from. Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

Her new version of “Fearless” will have 26 songs total and is available for pre-order.