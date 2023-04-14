JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Community Orchestra will be part of two concerts being held this weekend in Onslow County.

Coastal Carolina Community College’s orchestra will present Tea and Trumpets, A Taste of English Composers, from Baroque to the Beatles. It will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Earl Taylor Performing Arts Center at White Oak High School and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Swansboro Middle School Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ms. Joli Brooks at brooksj@coastalcarolina.edu.