NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — The Chicks promised fans they’ll be back after ending their concert early at Indiana’s Ruoff Music Center Sunday night.

“I’m so sorry. I just can’t pull it off,” lead singer Natalie Maines told the audience of thousands, in a video taken by a fan and posted on Twitter.

The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) had only played a few songs before they decided to end the concert.

On a post on the Noblesville Chatter page, one concertgoer said Maines mentioned her allergies at the beginning of the show. The singer also told the crowd she had received a steroid shot in an attempt to power through and continue with the performance.

The band posted a message to its Indiana fans on social media, saying, “Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.”

A message was posted the following day showing the rescheduled date for Sept. 30. It also let fans know the band was under “strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest.”

Along with the rescheduled Indiana concert date, shows in Michigan and Ohio have been rescheduled to allow the band more vocal rest.

Sunday’s abrupt ending came just two days after The Chicks performed at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.