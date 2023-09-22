KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College is hosting the production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” this weekend and next.

The Elysian Players collaborated with the school to make the play happen. Actors from as far as Raleigh are participating in the show after three months of rehearsals and preparations. Director Jordan Amburn said he was very excited to see the reaction of crowds during the upcoming performances.

“There are these little moments where I get to stand at the back of the house and hear people gasp and see people smile and cheer. And those are the moments I’m looking forward to,” said Amburn.

Holly Holder took on the role of Ariel in the production and said she had been wanting a chance to embody the character for years now. A natural redhead, she went the extra mile to add more color to her hair and even installed some extensions. One of her favorite things about the show is the diversity of all the actors involved.

“I think with this show in particular, it really shows how community theater operates where we have actors all the way from Goldsboro to Beaufort and everywhere in between. And just seeing all these people from different levels of experience,” said Holder.

Click here for more information about the schedule and to purchase tickets.