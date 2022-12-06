GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on the Tanger Center’s website. The show will happen on April 6, 2023.

The Price Is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives people the chance to “Come On Down” and play games made famous on the show.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

“The Price Is Right Live” has been running for over 10 years.