Theater group returns to their ‘home stage’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tough year for many schools having to adjust to COVID-19 guidelines and several extracurricular activities couldn’t make the adjustment.

Schooling this past year wasn’t exactly what many would consider “normal.” The pandemic drew a line between not only students and their teachers, but also the students and the activities they were involved with.

A big part of performing is like the reaction of other people. Mani Frieson, Huntington High School senior



Students perform songs from their favorite musicals Thursday night. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Art programs like theater studies were among many put on the back burner. For the young thespians at Huntington High School, after a whole year of only performing outdoors, they were worried they might not see their school’s stage again.

Now, the curtains are raised and the stage is lit once again. Thursday night, the group put on their first in-person performance since last year titled “Senior Showcase.”

We just get to be happy for once. Out of this whole year of darkness, we finally get some light to shine. Jonathan Shell, Huntington High School senior

The performers say they are using the opportunities lost this past year as fuel to give it their all this weekend. The dates and times for the next performances are as follows:

April 30th at 7:30 p.m.

May 1st at 7:30 p.m.

May 2nd at 3 p.m.

