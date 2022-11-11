NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Tryon Palace in New Bern is preparing for this year’s Candlelight Holiday event.

On Dec. 10, ticket holders for the event can take part in site-wide festivities like tours of the decorated Governor’s Palace, Stanly House, Dixon House and holiday activities throughout the Palace grounds.

Food trucks will be on site, located just outside the Palace gates. Refreshments will be available throughout the grounds of the Palace during the event. A firework display will light up the sky at the end of the evening.

Since there are many moving parts and activities taking place during Candlelight, Tryon Palace has added new resources for guests in attendance. A social narrative document has been added to the Palace website as “a tool designed to help those who have sensory processing issues, and individuals who are neuro-divergent, or have intellectual and developmental disabilities, to learn about what is typically expected at an event or program.” It is available for download to help with planning around concerning areas and times during the evening.

If the sights, sounds, programming and crowds become overwhelming for visitors, access to a “calming room,” will be provided. Staff members can always be found by the front gate of the Palace and will be on standby to provide directions to that location.

Candlelight tickets are available online, at the ticket desk or by calling 252-639-3524.

Candlelight is a rain-or-shine event, but fireworks may be canceled during extreme weather conditions. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

For more information about the event, and link to the social narrative download, and accessibility options, visit Tryon Palace’s Candlelight information page.