GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Get ready to party in Greenville.

On September 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, musical guest Uncle Kracker will be playing in the first Freeboot Friday of 2022. This free concert will kick off the season for East Carolina University’s home football games.

Freeboot Friday is the chance for people to gather, enjoy music, food trucks, beer tents and other festivities provided by sponsors and other Uptown Greenville businesses. The festivities revolve around the East Carolina University football season and the Pirates’ home games. There’s even an appearance from ECU football coach Mike Houston during the event.

The Pirates open the college football season on Sept. 3 at home against No. 13 N.C. State in the season opener, slated to start at noon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game will also be seen on ESPN.

Uncle Kracker is a multi-platinum selling artist, with numerous hits, both solo and with collaborations. He has appeared on many television shows and has been performing for years. Some of his No. 1 hits include “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and Kenny Chesney duet “When TheSun Goes Down.” His Dobie Gray cover of “Drift Away” set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, a staggering 28 weeks.

“It’s very interactive,” he said about his shows. “It’s meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling.”