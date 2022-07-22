ORIENTAL, N.C (WNCT) – The North Carolina History Theather and The Old Theather in Oriental have teamed up to bring another Bill Hand comedy murder mystery to Oriental.

“Who Killed Mr. O’Blatherskite?” will be presented August 5, Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 and Sunday August 7 at 3pm at the Old Theater at 609 Broad St. in Oriental. Tickets are available at Nautical Wheelers in Oriental and New Bern and online.

Mr. O’Blatherskite – the corrupt president of a western railroad – has been found murdered in his private car. All the suspects are on the train – Sheriff Randy—a fatherly type of guy, his sidekick the Barney-Fife-like Deputy Arney; Mac, a gambler and con artist and his sidekick the not-so-sweet Sweet Mary. Throw in Duncan, the conductor who used to own this railroad – until Mr. O’Blatherskite won it from him in with a questionable five-ace straight – and the determined lady bounty hunter Jane Dade who is tracking Mac and swears she will always get her man.

Every soul has a motive to kill the deceased, and plenty of broad and silly comedy ensues as they work to solve the crime! The audience gets to try and solve it as well, interviewing the suspects between scenes, and the best guessing guest at the end of the night wins a prize! For extra fun come dressed (optional!) in your Western best.

Admission is $20 or $15 for Old Theater Corp. members, military & students with a proper ID. Box Office opens on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 pm / Doors open at 7 pm / Show begins at 7:30 pm. Box Office opens at 2 pm on Sunday / Doors open at 2:30pm / Matinee performance at 3 pm.