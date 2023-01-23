GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When you think of things Americans love, two things are certainly movies and sports.

Combine those two and the directors are onto what could be a great movie. There have been movies made in just about every sport imaginable, including underdog stories to tales of the unbelievable individual and team achievements.

To discover America’s most popular sports movies of 2022, Gambling.com read through Google search volumes across the calendar year. Three different movie-related phrases were measured with the title of each film included in the analysis to crown the most sought sports movie of the year.

The Top 10 is dominated by movies from this century – with 8th place Rudy (1994) the only exception.