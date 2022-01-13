What’s Happenin’: Events and activities not to miss in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT)– The weekend is almost here, and there is a lot to do in Eastern North Carolina.

We’ve started a new weekly feature called “What’s Happenin'” that takes a look at some of the activities and events going on in the area. Are you bored and looking for something to do in this new year? Here is a list of some activities that are happening this week to keep you entertained, learn some things, and much more.

You can always click here for a full list of events through our WNCT community calendar. You can also add events and much more. If you any events you want to be featured you can always email Kimberly at kwooten@wnct.com.

Now, let’s get the weekend started with some of our top picks.

This Week

Greenville

Cupid’s Crawl 10K/5K

You can get your heart pumping with Greenville’s popular Valentine’s race. Cupid’s Crawl includes both 10K and 5K races, unique swag, a team division and more.

Paint & Sip Party

Unleash your creativity at the Paint n Sip Party. Music, food, laughter, games … perfect for a night out with friends or a special date.

Kids Arts & Crafts Corner

Every Monday, Jaycee Park Center will be hosting a Kids Crafts Corner. Through March 7, ages 3-12 can sign up for art classes. For Greenville residents, it will be at a discounted price of $60 and for non-residents, the price is $90 dollars.

Kids’ Night in Nature at River Park North

Drop off the kids and plan an exciting evening for yourself. River Park North will provide food for the kids. The activities will be focused on introducing the children to adaptations that animals use to survive at night. Children will go hiking through River Park North to get a better understanding of how animals adapt during the night.

Onslow County

1st Black History Month Festival

Hosted by Onslow County’s NAACP, this year’s festival is focused on bringing together our surrounding communities in efforts to promote Black Excellence and the enrichment of our youth’s education, growth, health and safety.

Traveling While Black in Onslow County: Celebrating Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month with a variety of presenters and organizations virtually and in person. Learn about local African American history in Onslow County by exploring locations from the African American Heritage Trail and the NC Green Book Project! This Series was made possible through the NC Arts Council, Homegrown NC, Jacksonville Friends of the Library, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission.

Kayak Safety Talk

Join a ranger for a talk that will discuss some basic kayak safety tips that you can use while out enjoying the coastal waters in your kayak in all weather and all seasons.