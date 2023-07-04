GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We’ve reached the quiet month for events at the major venues across North Carolina.

The Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in Greensboro and the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem are pretty much dark in July. PNC Arena in Raleigh has only a wrestling event. But that doesn’t mean everything everywhere all at once has died out. And August promises to be a very big deal.

The Barenaked Ladies are (from left) Kevin Hearn, Ed Robertson, Tyler Stewart and Jim Creeggan during a concert in 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

So as you are enjoying your fireworks shows, we suggest you note that the renowned Barenaked Ladies, who stopped in Greensboro on Saturday, will be celebrating the nation’s founding at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh. We don’t know if they will play “Stars & Stripes Forever.”

You may recall the “Ladies” from their 1998 hit “One Week,” which ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100, or maybe their resounding song “Pinch Me.” They were Grammy nominees back in the day.

Beyoncé will bring her world tour to Charlotte in August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

They will serve as your warmup act for a series of concerts the rest of the summer that will culminate on Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, when Beyoncé stops there during her “Renaissance World Tour.” This is one of 34 venues that she is visiting, starting in Stockholm and ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

That concert lineup includes – in no particular order – The Chicks or Luke Combs or the Goo Goo Dolls or Guns N’ Roses or Erykah Badu or LL Cool J or Lyle Lovett or Johnny Mathis or Counting Crows or Tyler Childers or Three Doors Down.

One thing that won’t be happening – well, two, actually – is the scheduled appearances by LL Cool J, who is headlining “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour with a variety of other artists, including DJ Jazzy Jeff. Those shows planned for Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Raleigh’s PNC Arena have been rescheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, respectively.

Making a splash

There will be some basketball in Tournament Town this month, with the North Carolina AAU staging the East-West high school all-star games at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on July 17. But that’s far from the biggest sports event this month.

Starting Thursday hundreds of swimmers between the ages of 5 and 20 will converge with thousands of screaming fans at the Greensboro Coliseum for three days of the Greensboro Community Swim Association’s City Meet.

This event began decades ago at the outdoor pools across Greensboro, but now the GAC and the coliseum complex are the magnet for about 14 hours of swimming each day, and on Saturday there is a parade of the costumed participants from the 20-odd swim clubs from across Guilford County.

The swimmers compete in trial heats each morning and then in Olympics-styled finals in every individual event and relays at night. There are medals ceremonies and video presentations, and the swimmers raise money for charity.

If you go, be prepared to line up early for the best seats and remove your possessions for each session. The bleachers often are nearly full.

Robby Takac (left) and John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Music in the air

Emily Strayer (from left), Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Singer Johnny Mathis, nearly 88, will be performing in Durham. (AP Photo/Brian Calvert)

In case you don’t recall from our list earlier this summer, there are many artists planning appearances around the state. Here are some key dates and places:

GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX: Thomas Rhett, Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks, FWIW) will perform in the various facilities.

DPAC: This is where Johnny Mathis shows up (on Aug. 5). He will bring his “The Voice of Romance Tour” to the Durham Performing Arts Center. Mathis, who will turn 88 in September, certainly qualifies as venerable. DPAC also will have Lovett and The Rocket Man Show, a group that channels Elton John, which will be there the day before Mathis.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, blink-182, and Guns N’ Roses are lined up to appear. Badu gets a special commendation for calling her tour the “Unfollow Me Tour.” We doubt she is serious.

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM: You may think that Beyoncé would be enough, but country singer Luke Combs also has a date on July 15 with up to 50,000 or so of his closest friends.

The full list

These are the highlights for the next two months at arenas, stadiums, halls and amphitheaters across the state. You can click on the links for each facility to find out about ticket availability and prices. Theme parks and resorts and even some state parks may have big doings, too, but we’ve focused on the biggest venues and biggest flings.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

June 30-July 4: NCAAU Basketball World Championships, at Special Events Center.

July 6-8: Greensboro Community Swim Association City Meet, at Greensboro Aquatic Center.

July 15: Carolina Cobras vs. San Antonio Gunslingers in Greensboro Coliseum.

July 17-19: North Carolina Coaches Clinic, at Special Events Center.

July 17: NCCA East/West All-Star basketball games in Greensboro Coliseum.

July 20: Thomas Rhett, “Home Team Tour 23,” with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, in Greensboro Coliseum.

July 22: Greensboro Pop Culture Convention, at Special Events Center.

July 24: NF, “Hope Tour,” with Cordae, in Greensboro Coliseum.

July 29: Carolina Cobras vs. Jacksonville Sharks in Greensboro Coliseum.

July 30: Summer Block Party presents Jodeci, with SMV and Dru Hill, at White Oak Amphitheatre.

July 30: The Chicks, “World Tour 2023,” in Greensboro Coliseum.

Aug. 2: Goo Goo Dolls, “The Big Night Out Tour,” with O.A.R., at White Oak Amphitheatre.

Aug. 3: Asian American Store Owners Association of North Carolina Expo, at Special Events Center.

Aug. 11-13: Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo, at Special Events Center.

Aug. 12: AEW “Saturday Collision TNT, in Greensboro Coliseum.

Aug. 18-20: Carolina Kennel Club 2023, “Carolina Cluster,” at Special Events Center.

Aug. 19: Gerardo Ortiz, “Dijimos Tranquilito Tour,” with El Yaki, in Greensboro Coliseum.

Aug. 20: Carolina Weddings Show, at Special Events Center.

Aug. 24-27: Market America ICON 2023, in Greensboro Coliseum.

Aug. 25-27: Vintage Market Days, at Special Events Center.

Find out more at the Greensboro Coliseum website.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

300 North Elm St., Greensboro

Aug. 4: Riders in the Sky

Aug. 5: Fortune Feimster, “Live, Laugh, Love”

Aug. 12: Brit Floyd, “50 Years of Dark Side Of The Moon”

Aug. 18: Arrival from Sweden, “The Music of ABBA”

Find out more on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts website.

Durham Performing Arts Center

123 Vivian St., Durham

July 9: John Oliver, “Live in Concert”

July 15: “85 South Show Live,” with DC Young Fly, Karious Miller and Chico Bean

July 22: Russell Peters, “Act Your Age World Tour”

July 29: Ladies R&B Kickback Concert, with Jagged Edge, Lloyd, Bobby V, Case, Shai and J. Holiday

Aug. 4: “The Rocket Man Show: Tribute to Elton John”

Aug. 5: Johnny Mathis, “The Voice of Romance Tour”

Aug. 9: “An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band”

Aug. 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, “The Swell Season,” with Corey Ward

Aug. 15: Brit Floyd, “50 Years of Dark Side Of The Moon”

Aug. 17-18: Leanne Morgan, “Just Getting Started”

Aug. 19: Arrival from Sweden, “The Music of ABBA”

Aug. 23-Sept. 17: “Wicked”

Find out more on the Durham Performing Arts Center website.

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Complex

2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

July 30: Carolina Crown, Nightbeat 34, in the Coliseum

Aug. 31: Wake Forest vs. Elon, college football, Allegacy Stadium

Find out more on the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum website.

PNC Arena

1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

July 14: WWE, “Friday Night SmackDown”

Aug. 1: Sam Smith, “Gloria the Tour”

Aug. 27: Pepe Aguilar, “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2023”

Find out more on the PNC Arena website.

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 South McDowell St., Raleigh

July 4: Barenaked Ladies, “Last Summer on Earth Tour”

July 6: The Revivalists, with The Head and the Heart and Jamie Wyatt

July 14: Riley Green, “Live in Concert”

July 16: Young the Giant, with Milky Chance and Rosa Linn

July 18: YUNGBLUD, “The World Tour,” with The Regrettes and Games We Play

July 20: Jake Owen, with Niko Moon

July 21: Louis Tomlinson, “Faith in the Future World Tour 2023”

July 23: Dominic Fike, “Don’t State At The Sun Tour”

July 27: Dirty Heads, “Island Glow Tour”

July 28: Walker Hayes, “Duck Buck Tour”

July 29: Counting Crows, “Banshee Season Tour,” with Dashboard Confessional

Aug. 4: Jason Mraz and his Superband, “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Tour”

Aug. 6: “Back To Jamaica – Independence Day Celebration”

Aug. 8: Lindsey Stirling, with Walk Off The Earth

Aug. 13: Tyler Childers, “Send in the Hounds Tour”

Aug. 14: All-American Rejects, “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour”

Aug. 15: Queens of the Stone Age, “The End is Nero”

Aug. 26: 3 Doors Down, “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour,” with Candlebox

Find out more on the Red Hat Amphitheater website.

Spectrum Center

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

July 6: Santa Fe Klan, “Tour Todo Y Nada”

July 14: blink-182, “North American Tour 2023”

July 16: Erykah Badu, “Unfollow Me Tour,” with yasiin bey

July 22-23: Monster Jam

Aug. 6: Moneybagg Yo, “The Larger Than Life Tour”

Aug. 29: Guns N’ Roses, “North American 2023 Tour”

Find out more on the Spectrum Center website.

Bank of America Stadium

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

July 15: Luke Combs concert, 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 9: Beyoncé, “Renaissance World Tour,” 8 p.m.

Find out more on the Carolina Panthers website.