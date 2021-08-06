Why wait to buy? Advanced tickets now on sale for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While it’s still more than 70 days away, the North Carolina State Fair is now offering advanced ticket sales – and you could save up to almost 50 percent by buying them now.

FastTrack gate admission, ride and attraction tickets, and a variety of carnival options are now available for purchase. The sale will run until Oct. 14.

“Buying in advance can save you up to 45 percent off prices once you arrive at the fair,” said N.C. State Fair manager Kent Yelverton in a release. “It is the most economical way to visit – especially if you’re bringing the whole family.”

Online advance-sale-only ticket packages are a good way to save money and are especially useful if you have a specific fair experience you want to try out, Yelverton said.

“We offer packages tailored for every type of fairgoer,” Yelverton said. “If you love the carnival or plan to bring the whole family, there are packages for that. Want to try out one of our attractions like the State Fair SkyGazer, State Fair Flyer or N.C. Public House? We’ve got packages for those, too.”

According to the State Fair’s release, the following packages are now available for purchase:

Dizzy Pass

Includes one FastTrack Gate Admission Ticket and one Unlimited Ride Wristband for $38. (Unlimited ride wristbands do not include State Fair Flyer or SkyGazer).

Kegs, Corks & Pop Pass

There are three different options available in this package:

Option 1 – $17

Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one N.C. Public House admission ticket with your choice of two eight-ounce N.C. craft beer samples or two three-ounce N.C. wine samples.

Option 2 – $12

Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one N.C. Public House admission ticket with your choice of one craft soda.

Option 3 – $5

Additional craft soda tickets can be purchased for $5 each.

State Fair Flyer Package

Includes two FastTrack gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets for $30

State Fair SkyGazer Package

Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket for $14.

The North Carolina State Fair, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is scheduled to run from Oct. 14-24 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

For more information on the fair, click here.