WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday was Winterville’s last Market on the Square for the season.

The Winterville Chamber of Commerce considered the series a success and wanted to end the markets on a high note. It’s called Touch a Truck, and it’s a part of the market.

There are vehicles from various agencies in the market to help draw families out. The organizers of the event said it was fun for the children.

Electric bucket trucks, fire trucks, grass trucks and police cars are just a handful of the trucks at the event. These markets bring out crowds ready to purchase local crafts and goods. Organizers said it provides a much-needed space for vendors and artisans.

“I think that there’s been a lot of people who have turned to self-employment. I think COVID saw a lot of that. There’s a lot of changeover, so there’s a lot more need for these types of things. People are trying to get their crafts out there and this is a great place to get to explore that,” said Rebecca Caveness, Winterville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

There are more than 20 vendors along with food trucks, bounce houses and live music. There is something for everyone.

The market runs until 7 p.m., which means there is still some time left for people to swing by.