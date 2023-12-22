GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The sounds of the season are filling the air this holiday season. WNCT’s Sounds of the Season is doing the same, too.

WNCT and the II Marine Air Wing Band from Cherry Point performed all of the favorite holiday hits. You can even hear more from those who participated about why they are serving in our nation’s military and their messages to home.

Click the above video to watch the newest special. Below are links to previous specials.

2021 special part 1 and part 2 | 2020 | 2019 |