World’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster gets opening date at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Thrill seekers can ride to new heights in two months when the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster opens at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The new ride, Pantheon, will be the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster, with a top speed of 73 miles per hour. It features four launches, two inversions (where riders go upside down), five air-time hills (in which riders experience weightlessness), and a 95-degree drop with a peak height of 180 feet.

It is set to open on Friday, March 25.

Pantheon will be the third coaster in the Italy section of the park, joining Tempesto (opened in 2015) and the now two-decade-old favorite Apollo’s Chariot (opened in 1999).

The ride will feature the god’s Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva and Neptune ingrained into the theming of the ride’s track and experience.

Pantheon’s top speed of 73 mph matches Apollo’s Chariot. Griffon will continue to be the park’s fastest at 75 mph.