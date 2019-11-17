11 arrested in demonstrations linked to Confederate monument in Pittsboro, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Chatham County said they arrested 11 people during protests relating to a Confederate monument in Pittsboro Saturday.

The protests have been held in the town for several consecutive Saturdays with a couple of arrests each week.

The nearly dozen people arrested Saturday is the largest law enforcement action so far. Officials said in a Saturday night news release the arrests were linked to “physical altercations.”

One man from Pittsboro was arrested twice on Saturday.

“We respect every resident’s right to peacefully assemble in nonviolent protest or support of their beliefs. However, unlawful or violent behavior will not be tolerated,” says Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Charles Gardner.

The following were arrested, according to deputies:

Calvin James Megginson, 29, of Pittsboro was arrested and charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 11. Megginson was later arrested a second time for assault on a female and resisting a public officer and received a $1,000 secured bond.

Megginson is due to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18 on the additional charges.

Allan Wayne Hall, 52, of Pittsboro was arrested and charged with inciting a riot and simple affray following an altercation during the protest. He was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 11.

Robert Butler, 63, of Pittsboro was also arrested and charged with inciting a riot. He was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Lindsay Ayling, 32, of Chapel Hill was arrested and charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Russell Alphin, 64, of La Grange, was arrested and charged with simple affray. He was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Jonathan Canfield, 22, of Raleigh was arrested and charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Thalia Considnie, 30, of Durham was arrested and charged with simple affray. She was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Christina Gibson, 45, of Keeling, Virginia, was arrested and charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Geraldine Hall, 50, of Denton was arrested and charged with simple affray. She was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.

Maya Little, 27, of Carrboro was arrested and charged with simple affray, inciting a riot, and felony malicious conduct by a prisoner. She was assigned a $10,000 secured bond and is due to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 2.

Esther Mack, 27, of Chapel Hill was arrested and charged with simple affray. She was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18.