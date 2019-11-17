2 chemistry professors accused of making meth in science lab

ARKADELPHIA, AR (WSPA/CNN Newsource/KARK) – Two chemistry professors at an Arkansas university are accused of making methamphetamine in the school’s science lab.

Clark County deputies arrested 45-year-old Terry Bateman and 40-year-old Bradley Rowland Friday.

Both Bateman and Rowland are associate professors at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

The two are charged with manufacture of methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Bateman and Rowland were the subjects of an investigation with Henderson State University Chief of Police.

“I personally think it’s crazy like I have never been exposed to this and meth on a college campus is something else. I’m just surprised,” said sophomore Ebuka Okeke. “I heard rumors about it and I thought it might be true but now that they actually got arrested I’m like wow. That’s something else.”

The university said both professors were placed on administrative leave in October, just three days after the Reynolds Science center closed on a report of an “undetermined chemical odor.”

According to the university, tests found Benzyl Chloride in the labs – a compound with is used to synthesize amphetamines.

The building was reopened three weeks later after an environmental service company was brought in to clean.

Officials with Henderson State University released this statement:

Both professors are on administrative leave, which was effective October 11. The Reynolds Science Center closed October 8 due to a report of an undetermined chemical odor. Remediation work by the university’s on-call environmental service company included scrubber systems to filter air and the temporary removal of some windows from Reynolds to aid ventilation. The building reopened October 29 after third party testing indicated the building meets all Environmental Protection Agency recommendations for occupancy. TINA V. HALL, HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

Bateman and Rowland’s first court appearances will be scheduled by Clark County District Court Judge Randy Hill pending a formal charge decision by the Clark County Prosecutor.