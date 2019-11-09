3 cut, 1 stabbed by man at Cary movie theater, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people suffered cuts or puncture wounds when a man pulled out a knife during an argument at a movie theater in Cary Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m. at 525 New Waverly Place, which is the CineBistro, according to Cary spokeswoman Caroyln Roman.

Roman said the stabbing happened as two couples got into an argument inside a movie theater. The four then moved to the lobby area and a man who was part of one couple pulled out a pocketknife, Roman said.

The movie manager, two workers and a third man were injured, according to Roman.

The movie theater manager was taken to WakeMed for treatment of a puncture wound. The other three were treated at the scene for “superficial” cuts, Roman said.

The suspect and the woman with him fled. Roman said. Cary police are working with Raleigh authorities to try to find the man, she said.

It’s not clear what movie was showing when the incident happened. The movie theater’s operation continued during the incident.