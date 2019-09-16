53 acres of land ready for development in Princeville, mayor says

The mayor of Princeville says he wants new businesses to come to town.

The town has acquired 53 acres of land, the mayor says he’d like to see restaurants, stores, and homes come to that area.

53 acres on Highway 64 in Princeville.

Princeville Mayor Bobby Jones says a lot of new jobs are coming to Edgecombe County and he’d like Princeville to benefit from that.

Jones said, “The interstate is going to be right off of 64, we want customers to come here.”

This is something that’s needed according to Jones, especially with this town still reeling from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Bridgers Food Mart in Princeville.

There are some people who are still trying to get back into their homes.

Jones said, “It’s a long drawn out process, but we have to address the situation and find a way to get people back home, when it first happened, we talked to people about coming back home.”

Jones says they’ve been in talks with the town’s engineers and work could be begin on the 53 acres in the next month or so.