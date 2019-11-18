Biden says he won’t legalize marijuana if he becomes president

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Joe Biden says that if elected president, he will not legalize marijuana on a federal level, saying there is not “enough evidence” as to “whether or not it is a gateway drug.”

Biden spoke at a town hall in Las Vegas Saturday, according to The Hill.

“The truth of the matter is, there’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug,” Biden said, according to Business Insider. “It’s a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally. I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it.”

The 2020 democratic presidential candidate says he supports medical marijuana and said possession of the substance “should not be a crime.”

The Hill reports that Biden says the decision to legalize marijuana should be left up to the states.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have all said they would make marijuana legal on a federal level if elected president, according to The Hill.