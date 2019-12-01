Car hit by Amtrak train at crossing with deadly history in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by a train at a troublesome railroad crossing in Morrisville Saturday night, authorities say.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the rail crossing near Morrisville-Carpenter Road at Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville police said.

An Amtrak train hit a sedan that had no occupants, police said.

The incident began when a driver was on Aviation Parkway and was turning onto Chapel Hill Road, according to Morrisville police. The driver went through the warning island but instead drove onto the tracks.

The rail crossing arms came down and the occupants of the car immediately got out, police said. The car was then hit by the train, which was headed to Raleigh.

No one was injured.

But this isn’t the first train crash with a vehicle in that area.

An 80-year-old couple died when their car was hit in 2015. And there have been at least three other crashes in that area since 2007.

A train crash with a vehicle in August 2014 was also fatal.