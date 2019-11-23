Coast Guard search for missing boater near Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 72-year-old boater who was reported missing while sailing from New York to Florida on Saturday.

Michael Bye was last seen sailing aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel.

Officials from Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were first notified at 7:40 p.m., Friday that Bye had failed to make contact at an agreed-upon time by a family member.

Bye was scheduled to meet a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, on Saturday but did not arrive.

The Coast Guard search-and-rescue officials found his last location in the vicinity of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, N.C. are currently on-scene searching.

Officials ask anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the D5 command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-398-6390.