Coffee shop at South Central High teaches special needs students different work skills

‘StarBooks’ is a coffee shop at South Central High School in Winterville.

It’s run by students with special needs.

This is the 3rd year that the shop has opened for business.

Mrs. Paula Elks is the one behind it all, she’s a media coordinator at South Central, and says these kids have grown a lot over the past few years.

The goods are donated by Fresh Market.

Coffee is a dollar; the sweets are either one or two dollars. The kids sell the items to faculty and staff. The money goes into the library fund so they can buy things like sugar and cleaning supplies to keep the coffee shop running.

They’re learning valuable work skills, things like, how to work with money and how to interact with customers.

Elks said, “They’re just regular kids and they want to be included, so this is one of the ways at south central that we include them.”

They do this they do every day from in the library.

The kids work in shifts.

Mrs. Elks says they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.