Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Hyde County Schools

Community members pick up trash around Greenville

Featured News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Several fraternities from ECU and many community members came out to help pick up trash and debris in the University Area.

Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly said, “It takes a group effort to make our city an amazing place to live.”

What’s called, ‘Sanitary Sunday’, is organized monthly by Council Member Will Bell.

Connelly says he also invited ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach, who is currently on administrative leave after videos and photos were posted online of him interacting with ECU students at a Greenville bar back in September.

Connelly said, “{Gerlach} gladly came out because he too loves our community. When we work together the possibilities are endless.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV