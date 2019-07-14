Craven Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person seen abandoning dog

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating the owner of this dog who was seen abandoning her on the side of Purifoy Road in the Ernul area of Craven County Sunday.

The suspect is described as being a white female wearing shorts and a vest operating either a white in color van or SUV.

The dog appears to recently have had puppies and the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know where the puppies are.

Anyone with information on the owner is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.