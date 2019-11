NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music artist Sam Hunt has apologized in a tweet after he was arrested for drunk driving in East Nashville Thursday morning.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in Downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again,” Hunt said in a tweet.