Elizabeth City Police seek information on 5 stolen dirt bikes

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for information regarding five dirt bikes that were stolen Friday.

Police say the bikes went missing in the 700 block of Grady Street.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.