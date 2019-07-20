Ex-Cardinals lineman surrenders to police on assault charge

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Desmond Harrison (69) defends the line as Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) rushes during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in Detroit. Harrison was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Browns. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals has surrendered to police in North Carolina after a warrant was issued for his arrest on an assault charge.

A news release from the Greensboro Police Department says Desmond Harrison turned himself in to authorities on Friday, July 19. Police say the alleged assault was reported on July 16, but provided no additional details of the incident. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

The 25-year-old was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.