Fayetteville woman charged after mother-in-law found deceased following domestic disturbance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 67-year-old Maria Adame was found deceased after a reported domestic disturbance Friday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Cool Springs Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located Adame who was unresponsive and had sustained blunt force trauma injuries during the domestic disturbance.

Medical personnel pronounced the Adame deceased at the scene.

Adame’s daughter-in-law, 21-year-old Abigail Marie Tipton, who lived in the same home as Adame, was taken into custody and has been charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.