Friends grieving after man beaten to death over parking space in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two suspects accused of beating a man over a parking spot in the Brier Creek area appeared in court Friday.

Earlier this week, Billy Allison, 65, died after the incident last month. The suspects are now charged with murder.

It’s not hard to find people that knew and loved Allison.

“He was just a really kind man. Like everything about his life, he shared. And if you needed to talk to him about anything he would listen,” a friend, Taylor Knowles, said.

Knowles worked at YoPop frozen yogurt in a shopping center in Brier Creek, which is along U.S. 70 between Raleigh and Durham.

Allison did renovations on the store and became a regular customer.

“We just got really close,” she said.

Allison’s church family is also grieving.

“Every time he worked in a room you knew he was there,” said Cathy Anna, a friend.

“We’ve all been in shock since the attack and then his death,” Dale Tincher, Allison’s friend said.

The incident happened back on Nov. 23 just outside of Yopop.

According to the 911 call, Allison stepped into a parking spot someone else was driving into. Somehow things escalated into a fight. Allison was beaten. He died earlier this week as a result of those injuries. His church family was at his bedside.

“We’re challenged as a church as a small group to be like Billy to be to go out and be exuberant, be loving,” Tincher said.

Jarius Barnes, 23, and Ladaja Nelson, 22, are charged in connection with the murder. Their charges were upgraded from assault.

“I have forgiven them. There are still going to be consequences for what they did but they are so young and have their whole lives ahead of them,” Anna said.

But that doesn’t mean these last few days haven’t been tough. Church members felt it at choir practice.

“Nobody sat in his chair where he normally sits. So to look up and see an empty chair where Billy should be, that’s hard,” Anna said.

Allison leaves behind two children.

Barnes and Nelson are due back in court later this month.