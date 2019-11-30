Garth Brooks coming to NC in 2020

Garth Brooks at the CMA Awards After Party (WKRN Video)

GET READY! Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to North Carolina in 2020.

Brooks will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

According to his official website, the concert will be performed rain or shine.

This will be Garth’s only stop in North or South Carolina for his stadium tour so act fast because tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 6th.

You can get tickets at ticketmaster.com, by calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784, or by going to the TicketMaster mobile app