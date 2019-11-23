Goldsboro man jailed on $2 million bond after deputies seize cocaine, heroin, weed, gun

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is jailed under a $2 million bond after a search of a home netted cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and a gun, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorenzo King was arrested Thursday as the result of a search of a home along the 400 block of Mercer Street in Goldsboro. Deputies found 357.1 grams of cocaine, 45.7 grams of heroin, 183.5 grams of marijuana, and one firearm, the release said.

King is charged with second-level trafficking in cocaine, third-level trafficking in heroin, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2 million bond.

Additional charges are forthcoming, the release said.