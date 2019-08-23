GPD looking for man involved in armed robbery

Greenville Police needs the communities help finding someone they say robbed The Wash House on E. 10th Street.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Greenville police officers were dispatched to “The Wash House” at 2511 E. 10th Street in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.









The manager of “The Wash House” exited the store and was in the process of transporting money from the business when he was approached from behind and robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

No one was injured, but the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing shorts and a gray tank top. He was last seen walking east on 10th Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact GPD Detective Elias 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.