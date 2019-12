Greenville Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

The fire happened at 1209 West 3rd Street in Greenville.

According to fire officials, the fire was already out when they arrived on scene.

One person was taken to Vidant.

WNCT is still waiting on details surrounding what caused the fire, as well as, information about the victims injuries.

Greenville Fire and Rescue says an investigation is ongoing.