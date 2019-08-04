Greenville mayor PJ Connelly responds to mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly responded on Facebook to the mass shootings that happened this weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Connelly wrote:

This weekend has been frightening and life-changing for El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, and I believe every single one of us will at least spare a few moments to think and pray for those experiencing loss and fear in those communities today and in the weeks to come.

What we saw yesterday were the tragic results of senseless and indiscriminate violence. Every casualty was someone’s spouse, someone’s child, someone’s parent, someone’s sibling, someone’s friend — someone loved. So many of the sick and twisted people who unleash these spectacles of horror in communities throughout our nation do so for shockingly vain reasons, evidenced by the news coverage of every killer, from their social media and beliefs to their cowardly suicide notes. There is a terrifying lack of discipline, humility, and love — and correcting these deficiencies must start in the home, with us, as parents. Sure, it’s no cure-all, but the family is the first civilizing institution our children encounter, and as parents we must take that charge seriously. Teach your children the importance of loving one another, tolerating those with a difference of opinion, showing respect, and understanding that discipline is how we lovingly instill humility and correction. Pray for the grace to do so well. Most importantly, and I cannot stress this enough, never miss an opportunity to tell those you love that you do.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted,” says Matthew 5:4, and I pray our Lord’s bountiful love and mercy hold us together in this time. Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly

Greenville Police also sent 9 On Your Side a statement,

They said, quote: