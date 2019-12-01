Group of juveniles prank call Washington Walmart saying they’re going to ram military truck into store

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Walmart in Washington is back open after a group of juveniles called and said they were going to ram a military vehicle into the store.

The Walmart is located at 570 Pamlico Plaza in Washington, NC.

Washington Director of Public Safety Stacy Drakeford says around 3pm, someone called Walmart and asked about a specific item and were told thay item wasn’t in stock.

The person called back and said they had stolen a military vehicle and were going to ram it into the Walmart.

At 3:15pm, Walmart began evacuating the store.

PD arrived and after a short investigating, it was determined that it was a group of kids playing a prank, according to Drakeford.

At 4:20pm, Walmart re-opened.

Drakeford says they’re not releasing the names of the juveniles because they’re under 18 but he says they’re investigating if any charges need to be given out.