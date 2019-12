US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks about the Administration’s efforts to end veteran homelessness and the importance of mayoral leadership in the process at the 84th annual Winter Meeting of The United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2016. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Richmond in 2020.

Obama will be appearing at The Richmond Forum during a special program that benefits local public middle and high school speech and debate programs.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

To get tickets for the event, you can join the email list here.