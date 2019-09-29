2 people arrested after several vehicle break-in’s in Holly Ridge

UPDATE: Holly Ridge PD says the pair was arrested Sunday in Sneads Ferry.

PREVIOUS: Holly Ridge PD is looking for two people in reference to several vehicle break-in’s.

On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, (9/17-18), several vehicles were broken into in the Village of Folkstone.

Video surveillance captured a white female entering a vehicle and taking loose change.

Detectives has identified the 2 suspects:

Cambrin Bennett, 21 year old white female from Hampstead.

Shannon Randall Turner, 34 year old white male from Indiana. Turner has tattoos on both arms.

Warrants have been issued for both suspects for:

11 counts of Felony Breaking & Entering Vehicle

7 counts of Larceny

1 count of Felony Conspiracy

They are driving a 1998 Buick Century, 4-doors, tan in color and Indiana tags – 597NQ.

If anyone has any information, call Detective Faircloth at 910-329-4076 or email at lfaircloth@hollyridgepd.net .

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.