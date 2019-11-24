Inmate dies at UNC-Nash after experiencing a medical emergency

An inmate at the Nash County Detention Center experienced a medical emergency earlier this morning and was transported to UNC-Nash for further treatment. While receiving further treatment, the inmate experienced another medical emergency and passed away.

Damico Miguel Morrow, 20, of Washington, D.C., experienced a medical emergency while incarcerated at the Nash County Detention Center. First aid was rendered by several inmates and detention officers. Nash County EMS personnel responded, stabilized Morrow, and transported him to UNC-Nash for further treatment.

A delay in releasing this information was due to confirming the next of kin notification.

Morrow, 20, was booked in the Nash County Detention Center on 6/19/2019, after being charged with one count of Common Law Robbery and one count of Second Degree Kidnapping. Morrow was also being held on an Extradition/Fugitive warrant from another state, a charge that does not come with an opportunity to be released on bond.

Additional details will be released once the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office performs an autopsy and determines a cause of death. No further information at this time.