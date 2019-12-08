Macgregor Downs Health and Rehab nursing facility host holiday open house

Macgregor Downs Health and Rehab nursing facility in Greenville hosted their 10th annual Holiday Open House Sunday.

The theme was “Season’s Greeting Ya’ll.”

The halls were filled with music by The Saint Peter’s Hand Bell Choir.

There was a DJ, JRS Mobile Beat and the Footloose Friends danced.

Many families, residents and visitors joined in to show their fancy foot steps.

Soul Saving Station performed as well as did Karaoke.

Woodmen Life sang around the key board while ECU Music Therapy students went from room to room to spread holiday cheer.

Residents went through out the 6 neighborhood facility, enjoying the sounds and sights of the season.

All the neighborhoods were decorated in different themes.

Officials there said, “It was so heart warming to see the young and old come together to celebrate the season.”

Around 350 to 400 guests gathered to enjoy the festivities.

