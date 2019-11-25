Man arrested in string of retail thefts including a computer from Kitty Hawk Walmart

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested after in numerous retail thefts including a desktop computer from a Walmart in Kitty Hawk early November.

Kitty Hawk Police initially reported a man went into a Kitty Hawk Walmart just a little after noon on November 6 and removed the anti-theft device from a desktop computer.

Reports claimed that the man then left the store with the computer before entering a vehicle that appeared to be a taxi.

On November 22, Kitty Hawk Police expressed their gratitude to residents who later identified the man as Newport News resident Timothy Vincent Dozier.

Dozier was arrested in Virginia Beach on November 18 in connection to a string of retail thefts in the Tidewater area.