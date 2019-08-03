Man arrested on drug charges in Havelock

One man is arrested in Havelock according to the Police Department.

PD says Daryl Lee Godette of Newport was arrested Friday for the illegal sale of Fentanyl.

After executing two search warrants, officers recovered 1,349 grams of Fentanyl at 105 Kim Ave, in Havelock.

No contraband was located at the suspect’s residence in Newport.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over $260,000, according to PD.

Godette was charged with Flee to Elude Arrest; Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substance; Trafficking by Possession; Trafficking by Manufacturing; and Possession with Manufacture, Sell or Deliver of Schedule II drug.

He is currently on federal probation and is being held at the Craven County Jail under a $2,000,000 bond.