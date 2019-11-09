Live Now
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting near Raleigh bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested and charged 29-year-old Carlton Craig Harris with murder after the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Antonio O’Neal Early.

The homicide took place Friday night in southeast Raleigh — the first of two deadly shootings within an hour, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Star Bar shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. They arrived at the scene along the 1700 block of Trawick Road to find Early deceased, the release said.

“Follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the release said.

About an hour later a woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting at 503 Bragg Street, which is just south of downtown Raleigh.

No further information was released.

The Star Bar was the site of a shooting incident in June when at least seven cars were hit by gunfire.

