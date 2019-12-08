Mattamuskeet Early College High School student dies in car accident, school officials say

A student at Mattamuskeet Early College High School died in a car accident, according to the school.
Mattamuskeet Early College High School is in Swan Quarter.
On the school’s Facebook page, they wrote,
Laker Family,Mattamuskeet School Campus
It is with heavy heart that we need to inform you that we have lost one of our junior students at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in a car accident.
This Monday, December 9th, we will be prepared to support any students who are grieving during this time. Please be considerate of the family and others at this time of sadness. Keep the family in your prayers.
Please stay safe and we will see you on Monday.