Multiple people hospitalized and two deaths after a violent night in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a violent night in Raleigh that ended with multiple people in the hospital and two fatalities.

The first shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fiddle Stix Gas Station located in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard, near Calvary Drive.

Officers responded to WakeMed shortly before 1 a.m. and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds sustained at the gas station. His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Officers were then dispatched to Club 30 Plus, in the 300 block of Rush Street, just before 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the parking lot suffering life-threatening injuries. He did not survive.

A short time later, two men with stab wounds walked into WakeMed. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say the stabbing is connected to the shooting.

The third shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Crest Road.

Police located a man suffering gunshot wounds sustained inside the apartment. He was transported to WakeMed where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.