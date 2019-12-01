Multiple people injured in bus crash in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FOX8) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a bus and a vehicle in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

Nine people from the bus and one person from the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nineteen people were reportedly on the bus overall.

Officials responded to Liberty Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 5:57 p.m.

The scene of the crash is clear.

The bus involved in the crash was a transit authority bus.

It is unclear what led to the crash.