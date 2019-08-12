NC AG waiting on state budget to pass to get money to test rape kits

North Carolina has more untested rape kits than any other state in the country.

In a one on one interview with WNCT’s Dillon Huffman, Attorney General Josh Stein says he is trying to do something about that.

He’s asked the state for $6 million dollars to test those kits but, right now, he’s waiting on the state to pass the budget.

UNTESTED KITS: @NCAGO @JoshStein_ has asked the lesiglature for $6 million to test all of the untested sexual assault kits in NC. He’s waiting on a budget to be passed but says he’s confident that money will be included in the budget. @wnct9 pic.twitter.com/Bf0MBoCt1T — Dillon Huffman (@DillonHuffmanTV) August 12, 2019

June 27th is when the General Assembly passed their version of the budget.

It was vetoed by Governor Cooper the next day.

Today, Gov. Cooper announced he will veto the NCGA bad budget that provides yet another corporate tax cut instead of investing fully in education and teacher pay. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 28, 2019

But, that $6 million dollars is in both versions of the budget, so, Stein is confident he will get that money, when the budget is passed, to finally test all of these rape kits.

Stein said, “Each kit comes from a human being who experienced a horrible trauma.”

Many have been tested but last year we found out there was around 15,000 across the state sitting in evidence rooms.

Stein said, “We’ve implemented a tracking system so we know where the kits are and where they are in the process of being tested.”

But right now, he’s waiting on a budget to be passed.

Governor Cooper has said he won’t sign a budget that doesn’t include money to expand Medicaid, something many republicans aren’t in favor of.

Many Republicans say, lets pass a budget then talk about expanding Medicaid.

When it comes to passing the budget so this money will be available to test these kits, State Rep. Chris Humphrey says Republicans are still trying to secure votes and there likely won’t be a vote on the budget this week.

Here at home, Greenville Police got a grant in 2016 to test the untested kits in the city. There was a little over 300 of them.

PD officials say there are now 38 left to be tested and they are being sent to the lab this month.